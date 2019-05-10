Bakayoko set for return to AC Milan starting XI

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso is prepared to field Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko for their upcoming Serie A fixture against Fiorentina despite their recent disciplinary dispute.

The Frenchman was seen swearing at Gattuso from the bench during their recent win over Bologna, a match which was marred by indiscipline with both sides having a player sent off.

Despite this La Gazzetta dello Sport understands Bakayoko will return to the starting XI against Fiorentina after private discussions with Gattuso to resolve their quarrel.

Milan are unlikely to exercise their right to purchase Bakayoko at the end of the season, with Chelsea asking for €35 million in addition to the €5m loan fee.

However, the Rossoneri are currently short on options in the midfield with an injury to Lucas Biglia and red card suspension of Lucas Paqueta.

Gattuso could alternatively turn to the seldom-used Jose Mauri, who was credited with his first assist for the club in their last match.