Belotti stunner downs Sassuolo and keeps Torino’s European hopes alive

Andrea Belotti atoned for an early missed penalty with a stunning overhead kick, to give Torino a late 3-2 victory over 10-man Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico.

With Sassuolo leading through an inspired Pol Lirola backheel, Belotti followed up a late Simone Zaza equaliser with an acrobatic effort to give the Granata the win a mesmerising encounter.

The striker had previously cancelled out an early Sassuolo goal with a close-range tap in, whilst the visitors were forced to play for over an hour with 10 men after Mehdi Bourabia struck from the edge of the box, only to be sent off for pulling his shirt over his head and receiving a second booking.

Torino squandered a glaring opportunity to take the lead early on as Belotti rattled the crossbar from the penalty spot. After a VAR review adjudged Francesco Magnanelli to have handled an Alex Berenguer cross at the back post, Belotti stepped up but took a shave of paint off the woodwork with a powerful shot.

The hosts were punished for their wastefulness just before the half-hour mark as Sassuolo took the lead against the run of play. Filip Djuricic showed good awareness to hold the ball up and tee up Bourabia on the edge of the box, and the Moroccan found the bottom corner with a precise low strike across the face of goal.

However, having already been booked, the forward immediately received his marching orders as he lifted his shirt of his face in the ensuing celebrations, much to the chagrin of his teammates.

Having lost their rhythm somewhat upon conceding, Torino came flying out of the blocks in the second half and were almost level in spectacular style, as Belotti met a De Silvestri cross with a magnificent overhead kick, though Consigli was able to tip it over the bar.

The pair combined again to devastating effect soon after, as the Granata’s pressure finally told. Chesting down a lofted ball into the box, De Silvestri drew Consigli out before cutting across the face of goal for Belotti to tap in.

Torino pushed forward in search of a winner but struggled to find a way past an inspired Consigli, who blocked a low Zaza shot at the near post, before tipping away a prodded effort from the substitute.

As the misses mounted up, Sassuolo punished their hosts in spectacular style at the other end. Jeremie Boga’s mazy run into the box was ended by a low Salvatore Sirigu save, but the Italian goalkeeper could do nothing to stop Lirola’s inspired backheel from close range to put the Neroverdi ahead again.

Yet, the match turned on it’s head once more in a matter of two minutes late on, as first Zaza latched onto a Soualiho Meite through-ball to slot into the far corner, before Belotti won it in sensational fashion.

In a repeat of his earlier effort, the Italian international leapt up to meet a deflected De Silvestri cross with a vicious overhead kick that left Consigli with no chance, sealing the victory for Torino.