Ceravolo rises late to secure Parma’s Serie A survival

STADIO ENNIO TARDINI (PARMA) – Recent trends proved hard to shake off at a tense Stadio Ennio Tardini as Parma Fabio Ceravolo scored a late winner to confirm the Crociati’s Serie A survival with a 1-0 win over Fiorentina.

The Gialloblu haven’t lost in any of their last seven at home to La Viola, but have managed just two victories, while Vincenzo Montella’s side have struggled to find wins anywhere in recent months. It’s now 13 consecutive games without victory for Fiorentina, who are suffering their longest winless run since their 14-match streak in 1981.

Prior to round 37, Parma hadn’t won since early March and had won just twice this calendar year, meaning their recent run of draws haven’t been enough to prevent their slide down the table and into trouble.

The city’s nervousness was apparent throughout as Roberto D’Aversa’s side have fallen into the heart of what seemed an unlikely relegation battle, and developments between Empoli and Torino at the Stadio Carlo Castellani didn’t help things.

But, whatever happened elsewhere, Parma needed points and the Tardini knew it, with the home fans generating loud support for their team. But that was almost silenced early on when Federico Chiesa got in down the left and fired a ball across goal in what was a shot that Giovanni Simeone nearly reached while sliding desperately in at the back post.

Juraj Kucka then drove forward himself and released Gervinho who hit the post. Which sparked a bright spell for the Crociati for the next 20-or-so minutes. Marcello Gazzola got down the right and picked out the Ivorian for a complete airshot, but Antonino Barilla’s follow-up effort was very tame and easily stopped by Alban Lafont.

Leo Stulac hasn’t always played this season but has impressed when chosen and he took control of things in midfield. First his cross allowed Riccardo Gagliolo to head over before he tried his own volley but the result was the same.

Simeone had a chance that he dragged wide before Parma rattled the crossbar from a corner.

Chiesa again troubled at the start of the second half. Typically direct, the forward made his way into the box and his effort almost caught Luigi Sepe out, but the Parma goalkeeper helped the ball onto the post.

Marco Benassi then forced a save from Sepe, who reacted well to turn the ball into his side-netting.

Just before the hour mark the Tardini was celebrating, and it had little to do with Parma being pegged back by their visitors, rather recognition of Iago Falque’s equaliser for Torino at Empoli, with the Tuscans’ fate very much having a direct impact on the the Gialloblu’s.

Nervousness returned as Empoli retook and then extended their lead, but Parma nearly had a goal of their own to cheer as Kucka met a corner only to see his header cleared off the line in front of a desperate Curva Nord.

Nikola Milenkovic should have scored as the Tardini fell into a stunned silence. A deep cross into the six-yard box found him completely unmarked having lost his man but, somehow, his effort back across goal hit the post and stayed out.

Fabio Ceravolo then caused an eruption. Having been whistled off in his last appearance in Parma, he headed in possibly his side’s most important goal of the season with ten minutes to play. Matteo Scozzarella fizzed in a freekick from the left and the No.9 rose to help it on its way beyond Lafont and have the Gialloblu on the verge of survival.

Stulac needs prominence

When Parma were flying high at the start of this Serie A season, Leo Stulac was a key cog in their midfield.

He then fell out of favour and it’s no coincidence that the Crociati suffered in his absence, but whenever he plays he shows that he has an important role to play in this team and system.

He’s gritty, fiery and technically sound and his skillset compliments Juraj Kucka and Alberto Grassi, assuming he regains fitness and remains in Emilia-Romagna.

Prone to a hard tackle and booking, Stulac should be made an important part of Parma’s spine in Serie A next season.