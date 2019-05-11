Champions League dreams remain as Atalanta go third with win over Genoa

Atalanta are one step closer to yet another Serie A fairytale after they beat Genoa 2-1 in their second home of Reggio-Emilia’s Mapei Stadium to ensure they will remain in the Champions League places after round 36.

With Inter still to play Chievo in this round, La Dea have moved – temporarily at least – into third place, behind just Juventus and Napoli and onto 65 points.

It was two second-half goals that secured the points for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, having had two chalked off in the opening 45 minutes.

In truth, it was never likely to be a game that was decided early as the Bergamaschi have netted more in the second period this season – 47 – than anyone else, with eight of their last nine now coming from the 46th minute onwards.

Musa Barrow opened the scoring with what was a rare goal for him this season shortly after the restart before Timothy Castagne continued his rich run of form by bagging a second a matter of moments later.

There was to be a late scare for the hosts though, as Goran Pandev pulled a goal back for the Grifone in the 89th minute.