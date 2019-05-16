Chelsea defender saddened by De Rossi’s Roma departure

Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri was shocked to learn that Roma won’t be renewing Daniele De Rossi’s contract at the club.

The Giallorossi midfielder announced the decision to part ways with the club, which he has been part of since 2001, on Monday.

“It’s a difficult situation to talk about because De Rossi is a symbol and a legend,” Palmieri told ForzaItalianFootball.com on Wednesday night following Chelsea’s 3-0 victory over Major League Soccer outfit New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium.

De Rossi and Palmieri were teammates in Rome for nearly three seasons after the Lupi purchased the Brazilian-born starlet from Santos in 2015. Palmieri then moved to the Blues on a €20 million fee last January.

“Daniele is a great friend of mine,” Palmieri added. “But I know there’s more to come from him, so I wish him the very best on his future.”

De Rossi’s next destination is as yet unknown, but he has has previously expressed interest in playing in Brazil or the MLS.