Chelsea player ratings: Sensational Hazard bows out in glory

An Eden Hazard brace helped Chelsea to a 4-1 win over rivals Arsenal in the Europa League Final at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

The Belgian international, potentially playing his last match for the club amidst interest from Real Madrid, slotted home a penalty before firing in a volley after Olivier Giroud and Pedro had but the Blues in a commanding position.

Whilst Alex Iwobi pulled a goal back for Arsenal, it proved to be little more than a consolation, as Chelsea sealed a second Europa League win in six years.