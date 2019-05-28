Chelsea coach edges ever closer to Juventus

After the departure of Massimiliano Allegri from Juventus, La Vecchia Signora have been looking for a new coach and reportedly their preferred choice Maurizio Sarri will earn €7 million per season if he leaves Chelsea.

The 60-year-old has not gained much popularity while coaching the Blues despite finishing third in the Premier League as well as reaching the Europa League Final and he could be tempted by a return to his home country.

Daily Mail reports that some of the Juventus directors will meet with Chelsea counterpart Marina Granovskaia after Wednesday night’s Europa League Final and the Bianconeri are planning to give Sarri an annual wage of €7m for three seasons. However, the Londoners would not receive any financial compensation in the deal.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has also been linked with La Vecchia Signora but negotiations could be complex while Lazio tactician Simone Inzaghi is seem as an alternative.