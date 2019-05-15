Chelsea to replace Sarri with former legend

Reports indicate Chelsea have decided to let go of Maurizio Sarri and replace him with former legend Frank Lampard.

Although the Italian has led the Blues to a third-place Premier League finish, an EFL Cup final appearance and a Europa League final, it appears the club are ready to move on.

The Italian’s coaching methods and playing style has divided supporters, and Sport Mediaset reports owner Roman Abramovich is ready to bring in fan favourite Frank Lampard to replace him.

The former Blues midfielder netted 211 goals during his 648 goals with Chelsea, and his impressive spell as Derby County manager has made him a hot commodity.

Under the 40-year-old’s leadership, the Rams qualified for the EFL Championship playoffs where they trail Leeds United by a goal after the first leg, with the return match set for Wednesday night.

Sarri’s departure would allow him to return to Italy, with La Gazzetta dello Sport claiming Roma, AC Milan and even Juventus all in the mix to land his signature.