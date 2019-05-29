Chelsea v Arsenal – Official Europa League Final Line-Ups

The first of two all-English finals kicks off on Wednesday night as Chelsea and Arsenal do battle in the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Maurizio Sarri will look to win his first trophy with the Blues in what could be his final match in charge with rumours continuing to swirl he’s Juventus No.1 target to replace the departed Massimiliano Allegri.

It won’t be easy however as Arsenal are led by Unai Emery, who has made his name in this competition thanks to three triumphs with Sevilla in 2013/14, 2014/15 and 2015/16.

Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Christensen, Emerson Palmieri; Kanté, Jorginho, Kovacic; Pedro, Giroud, Hazard

Arsenal (3-4-1-2): Cech; Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal; Maitland-Niles, Torreira, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ozil; Aubameyang, Lacazette