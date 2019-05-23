Chelsea winger on Conte’s Inter wish list

Inter are keen to land Chelsea-owned winger Victor Moses at the request of Antonio Conte.

The Italian is expected to take over from Luciano Spalletti at the end of the season, and it appears he’s keen to bring some familiar faces to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza with him.

FcInterNews.it reports Moses is a top priority, and it appears a deal in the region of €12 million plus bonuses is in the works for the Nigerian international.

Currently on loan at Fenerbahce, it’s believed that Conte is pushing for a reunion with Moses after word spread on Wednesday that Inter are out of the running for Manchester City’s Danilo due to the cost of a deal.

Moses’s contract with Chelsea runs out in 2020, and it’s believed the Blues will not put up much up a fight to try and keep the 28-year-old.

Conte and the winger previously worked together at Stamford Bridge from 2016 to 2018, when Moses netted four times in 78 appearances across all competitions.