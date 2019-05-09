Conte set to replace Allegri at Juventus

Juventus look set to part ways with Massimiliano Allegri, in favour of the return of Antonio Conte.

Despite winning the Serie A title at a canter, elimination from the Coppa Italia, and in particular the Champions League piled the pressure on the Bianconeri boss.

Now, Repubblica.it, La Stampa and Sport Mediaset are reporting that Pavel Nedved and Fabio Paratici have convinced Juventus president Andrea Agnelli to part ways with Allegri, with the Champions League failure the main reason, and re-hire Conte.

Juventus exited the competition at the quarter-final stage to Ajax, after spending big on Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

In his place comes Conte, who has been out of work since leaving Chelsea last summer, and was previously in charge of Juventus between 2011 and 2014.

Conte left Juventus under a dark cloud and subsequently fell out with Agnelli, but after discussions Nedved and Paratici look to have convinced the Bianconeri president to bring the former coach back to the club.

It’s not all bad news for Allegri though, as he has reportedly received an offer of €15 million a season to take over at Paris Saint-Germain.