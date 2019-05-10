Conte wants Manchester United striker should he join Inter

It appears Antonio Conte has earmarked Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku as his top priority should he decide to take over at Inter.

The former Italy boss has been linked with a return to former club Juventus in recent days, but it appears the Nerazzurri remain the favourites to secure his services.

While Inter have yet to make a decision on whether to keep Luciano Spalletti or move on to Conte, La Gazzetta dello Sport is already laying out plans for the 2019/20 squad.

Should Conte take over, Lukaku is the man earmarked to partner Lautaro Martinez in attack.

While the Belgian’s salary of €9 million a season could pose problems, it’s believed a return to the Champions League for Inter would help facilitate the move.

Another name Conte is keen to bring in is Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini, who would slide himself into one of the three spots in midfield.

Regardless of who is Inter’s boss next season, there are three names that are coveted by both coaches.

Edin Dzeko and Danilo have both been on the Nerazzurri’s radar for weeks, and it’s believed moves for the Roma and Manchester City man will be pursued regardless of who sits on the bench.

Diego Godin, who will join Inter on a free transfer from Atletico Madrid, has also been given the stamp of approval by both coaches given his international experience.