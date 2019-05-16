Cristiano Ronaldo presence could force Juventus star into Atletico Madrid switch

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala could be set for a switch to Atletico Madrid as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann, with the Argentine’s brother suggesting he will leave the Bianconeri.

Dybala had been a key cog in Juventus’ domestic dominance since arriving from Palermo in 2015, but the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer has coincided with a decline in influence this term.

It has prompted suggestions that the Bianconeri will look to cash in on the 25-year-old, particularly with the likes of Premier League pair Manchester United and Liverpool interested.

However, with Griezmann confirming his intention to move on from Atleti, Dybala’s brother claimed that the Argentina international could be set to fill the void in the Spanish capital.

“There are many possibilities for Paulo to leave Juventus,” Gustavo Dybala told Radio Impacto Cordoba. “He needs to change and he told me that while he was settled in Italy before, he no longer feels comfortable at Juventus.

“Off the pitch there are no issues with Cristiano Ronaldo, who is a great person, but the problems are on the field. There have been some tactical misunderstandings, particularly as they occupy the same position on the pitch.”

Dybala has scored 78 goals in 180 appearances for Juventus and helped the club to four Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia triumphs.