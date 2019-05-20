Cristiano Ronaldo wants Mourinho as Allegri’s replacement

Massimiliano Allegri’s imminent Juventus exit will leave a void on the bench at the Allianz Stadium and Cristiano Ronaldo has put Jose Mourinho’s name forward for the job.

The No.7 worked with Mourinho at Real Madrid and is apparently keen to train under his orders again.

La Gazzetta dello Sport has explained that Mourinho has two important people backing his candidacy, one being Cristiano and the other Jorge Mendes.

Despite things not ending well between the Portuguese pair at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, that has long been forgotten and confined to the past.

Mourinho, who delivered a historic treble to Juve’s bitter rivals Inter in 2010, isn’t well liked in Turin, which was seen as Manchester United beat the Old Lady this season at the Allianz Stadium and he reacted to taunts by cupping his hand to his ear after the final whistle.

Lazio’s Simone Inzaghi remains the favourite for the job though, while Maurizio Sarri and Sinisa Mihajlovic’s name have also been put forward.