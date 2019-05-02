De Ligt agent pushing for Manchester United or Juventus move

Despite rumours linking him with a summer move to Barcelona, Matthis de Ligt could land with Juventus, Manchester United or Bayern Munich if it were up to agent Mino Raiola.

The Dutch starlet has made headlines this season, leading the Eredivisie side to a stunning Champions League run.

De Ligt captained Ajax during their 1-0 first leg victory over Tottenham in the semi-finals on Tuesday, and in doing so became the youngest player to captain a side at that stage of the competition.

As a result rumours abound that Barcelona are keen to sign him and pair him up with Frenkie de Jong, who the Blaugrana secured in January, but Forza Italian Football understands that isn’t what Raiola is pushing for.

Sources indicate the super agent is keen to see his client land with one of United, Juventus or Bayern Munich this summer, which could make for interesting negotiations once the campaign is over.

So far this season De Ligt has netted six times in 50 appearances in all competitions for Ajax this season.