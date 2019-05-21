Deschamps reaffirms France commitment despite Juventus interest

France coach Didier Deschamps has ruled out leaving Les Blues despite reported interest from Juventus.

The Old Lady are on the hunt for a new boss after parting ways with Massimiliano Allegri last week.

Recent reports had linked Deschamps with the post – having played and coached Juventus previously – but he made it clear he has no intention of joining the Italian giants.

“The situation is clear and precise: all my energy and focus is geared towards qualifying for Euro 2020,” he stated at a press conference.

“It’s always nice to see your name next to those big clubs, and Juventus are in that category, but my future is with France.

“There’s no door to open.”

Deschamps played for Juventus from 1994 to 1999, helping them to a Champions League title in 1996.

He coached the Old Lady during the 2006/07 season, helping them earn instant promotion by winning Serie B after Juve were relegated for their involvement in the Calciopoli scandal.