Donnarumma out as Mancini names 33 to Italy squad

Torino striker Andrea Belotti is back in the Italy squad, but AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been ruled out for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers due to injury.

The Azzurri continue their qualifying campaign against Greece on June 8 before hosting Bosnia-Herzegovina three days later, and coach Roberto Mancini will do so without a key figure.

Donnarumma has been left out after suffering a thigh injury, while Roma’s Antonio Mirante and Atalanta’s Pierluigi Gollini are included.

Belotti has returned to the squad after a strong end to the campaign with Torino, but Marseille’s Mario Balotelli has been excluded despite impressing for Marseille.

Federico Chiesa, Nicolo Barella, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Moise Kean are all in the side despite being eligible for the upcoming European Under-21 Championship.

Goalkeepers: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Pierluigi Gollini (Atalanta), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino), Antonio Mirante (Roma)

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus), Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (Roma), Armando Izzo (Torino), Gianluca Mancini (Atalanta), Alessio Romagnoli (Milan), Leonardo Spinazzola (Juventus)

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Cagliari), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain), Nicolo Zaniolo (Roma)

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Moise Kean (Juventus), Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari), Matteo Politano (Inter), Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria)