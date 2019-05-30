Emery: Chelsea’s second goal made things difficult

Arsenal manager Unai Emery admits Chelsea deserved their Europa League final victory, as his side had no answer once they conceded a second time.

The Gunners fell 4-1 to their London rivals, who were led by Eden Hazard in what could be his final match for the Blues.

While Arsenal’s hopes were slightly restored after Alex Iwobi made it 3-1, Emery admits his side were second best on the night.

“First is congratulations to Chelsea,” he told BT Sport after the match. “In the first half we played with good opportunities to take a good result.

“We got to the box with good options and chances to score but the first goal changed the game.

“We tried to stay in the match but their second goal made it difficult for us. It was going better for them and when we wanted to do something, we couldn’t find what we needed to score.

“They deserved to win.”

The result means Arsenal have lost their last four European finals, with their last triumph coming in the 1993/94 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.