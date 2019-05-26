Emotional Claudio Ranieri says he leaves Roma with sense of pride

STADIO OLIMPICO (Rome) – Claudio Ranieri insists he is proud of his spell as caretaker coach of Roma but apologised for failing to reach the Champions League.

The former Leicester City boss bowed out with a 2-1 win against Parma on Sunday night along with long-serving captain Daniele De Rossi.

Roma finished in sixth place in Serie A, securing a place in the second round of the Europa League qualifiers for next season, after Ranieri succeeded the sacked Eusebio Di Francesco on a short-term deal in March.

“I’m lucky, I had the chance to play for Roma, to coach them and then to come back to coach them again,” he said in the post-match press conference.

“I’m happy to have come home but I’m sorry not to have managed to bring the club to the Champions League. But I’m satisfied that I did my best.”

Ranieri was left in tears on the touchline during the game when the Curva Sud unveiled a banner in his honour, which was met by the applause of the capacity crowd.

“They weren’t tears, it was the rain,” he said jokingly.

“I do this job because I still feel the emotion. I wasn’t expecting it and that’s why I was moved.

“When I took over at Roma I wanted to reach the Champions League. Well done to the other teams, we tried to do our best. I’m grateful to my players and the public who welcomed me in this way.”

Asked what he told De Rossi while the two embraced, he said: “I forget some things…I complimented him and told him that I was happy to finish alongside him this evening.”