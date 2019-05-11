Fiorentina v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

The unrest at the Stadio Artemio Franchi continues this Saturday evening as Fiorentina welcome AC Milan to Florence.

La Viola did beat Milan in their previous encounter this season, but they haven’t done a Serie A double over the Rossoneri since the 2000/01 campaign.

But things aren’t going to plan in Tuscany. Vincenzo Montella and Stefano Pioli have combined to accumulate 11 winless games – during which time they have lost five times and drawn six. The club haven’t suffered a 12-game streak without tasting victory since 1989/90.

In fact, the hosts haven’t won a home game in Serie A in 2019, and they’ve failed to even score in their last three games in front of their own fans.

Fiorentina: Lafont; Laurini, Milenkovic, Vitor Hugo, Biraghi; Edimilson, Benassi, Dabo; Chiesa, Muriel, Mirallas.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Abate, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bakayoko, Calhanoglu; Suso, Piatek, Borini.