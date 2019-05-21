Fiorentina without Montella for relegation battle

Vincenzo Montella will have to watch Fiorentina’s relegation scrap with Genoa from the stands after being handed a two-match ban.

Both sides enter the match needing a win to avoid the drop, and the Viola’s plans have been further complicated with news of their coach being banned.

The FIGC handed down the sentence on Tuesday in response to Montella’s sending off last Sunday during Fiorentina’s 1-0 defeat to Parma.

It’s stated that Montella spoke to officials with a “threatening and intimidating attitude” while insulting them on three separate occasions.

To top it off, the tactician then punched an advertising board that slightly injured a steward.

Elsewhere, Federico Barba was handed a hefty three-match ban after being shown a straight red during Chievo’s 0-0 draw with Sampdoria.

After being sent off, the defender directed insults at the referee.

Nine other players will miss out on the final match of the season due to suspension:

Federico Bernardeschi – Juventus

Blaise Matiudi – Juventus

Giuseppe Pezzella – Genoa

Marvin Zeegelaar – Udinese

Joaquin Correa – Lazio

Hans Hataboer – Atalanta

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli

Allan – Napoli

Mariusz Stepinski – Chievo