Galliani: I miss final appearances with AC Milan

Former AC Milan director Adriano Galliani admits he misses the feeling of being in a European final with the Rossoneri.

The current Diavolo are at risk of missing out on Champions League football next season, as they sit three points back of Atalanta for the final spot with three matches remaining.

It’s a far cry from the eight finals and five European victories Galliani experienced during his 21 years at the club, and the 74-year-old made it clear there was nothing quite like it.

“I really miss our [Milan] nights in the final,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “We played in eight and eight finals is something special.”

Galliani now works as CEO at Monza where he has reunited with Silvio Berlusconi. The club just missed out on the Serie C Coppa Italia after a 2-2 aggregate defeat to Viterbese.

“It’s a shame as it would have been the 30th trophy for Berlusconi,” he added. “However injury time played out the way it did.

“Our goal of reaching Serie B remains regardless.”