Gasperini and Atalanta edge closer to agreement

Atalanta and head coach Gian Piero Gasperini are close to coming to an agreement regarding the latter’s future after talks today and with a second round of discussions scheduled for tomorrow.

Gasperini guided La Dea to Champions League qualification for the first time in the club’s history on Sunday and has been linked with moves away from the club.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Antonio Percassi, the Atalanta President, told fans he was hopeful Gasperini would remain at the helm: “I am optimistic, tomorrow [Wednesday] we will meet again for coffee and you will know.”

A meeting is reportedly scheduled in for the morning and the club hope the situation will be resolved by the end of the day.

Reports are suggesting Gasperini is yet to commit his future to the club because he wants guarantees they will add two or three quality players – a centre midfielder, a winger and a striker – to bolster the squad ahead of the forthcoming season.