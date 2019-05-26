Gasperini: Atalanta will do well in the Champions League

Atalanta are not in the Champions League to simply make up the numbers next season, coach Gian Piero Gasperini insisted.

On Sunday night, a 3-1 win over Sassuolo ensured that they will take part in the competition for the first time in their history next season.

Goals from Duvan Zapata, ‘Papu’ Gomez and Mario Pasalic saw off an ill-tempered Neroverdi outfit, who ended the contest with nine men.

“It was a very difficult season and it ended with a game that certainly wasn’t easy,” Gasperini told Sky Sport Italia afterwards when reflecting on the incredible achievement.

“The boys have been wonderful, extraordinary. The Champions League was a goal that this club had never accomplished before.

“We managed to achieve it in an honourable way and we deserved it. In my opinion, we will do well in the Champions League.”

As for the coach’s future, Gomez chimed in afterwards to assure fans that Gasperini will remain, despite his stock having risen dramatically as a result of his latest triumph.

“I can’t talk for him because every person is different,” the skipped added. “But the coach will want to play in the Champions League with us.”