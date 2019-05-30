Gasperini extends Atalanta contract

Atalanta and Gian Piero Gasperini’s love affair will continue until 2022 after the coach penned a contract extension in Bergamo.

Having steered La Dea to a third-place finish that has seen them secure European football for a third consecutive season, but this time qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history, Gasperini had been linked with a move away, notably to Roma.

With the renewal, ANSA have reported that the 61-year-old’s salary will rise from €1.5 million to €2.2m.

“I can confirm that Gasperini and Atalanta will continue together,” said president Antonio Percassi on Wednesday afternoon in a statement on the club’s website.

“Our club is experiencing a historical moment, and we want to continue along that path which has been built in the last three seasons.”

Gasperini, for his part, said that he was “very happy” to remain at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia and praised the club and their fans.