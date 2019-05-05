Gasperini warns rivals: Atalanta can score against anyone

Gian Piero Gasperini reminded his buoyant Atalanta players that they will have to do it all over again when they face Lazio in the Coppa Italia final after securing an important Serie A win over the Roman club on Sunday.

La Dea recovered from an early Marco Parolo goal to run out 3-1 winners at the Stadio Olimpico thanks to strikes from Duvan Zapata and Timothy Castagne and a Wallace own goal.

The two teams will go head-to-head again at the same venue on 15 May to contest the Coppa Italia final.

“This is the result of this match, in the final we will start over from zero and it’ll be a different game,” Gasperini said in the post-match press conference.

“We can score against anyone. We have the best attack in the league with two more goals than Juventus and that is something astonishing.

“I would’ve preferred not to play the final in the middle of the week, it’s not the best for the fans either.

Gasperini also responded to speculation that he could be targeted by the likes of Roma and AC Milan this summer.

“If someone wants me, before they do anything they must go to my president,” he went on.

“But we’re going through a fantastic period and there is no sense of talking about the transfer window.

“We are a step away from a season that could give us anything or theoretically nothing still, we’ve put ourselves in a good position for the Europa League and everything is still open for the Champions League.”

Atalanta are now just one point behind Inter in third place with three rounds remaining and the coach was encouraged by his team’s performance despite having to fight back from behind again.

“We went behind and then recovered in 14 matches this season,” Gasperini stated.

“In at least seven or eight of those we conceded in the opening few minutes. It’s a scheme of ours…

“Sooner or later we will pay for this problem, but the team is exceptional for the way they never stop playing their own game with great conviction. This is the greatest reward for me.”