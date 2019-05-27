Gattuso and Leonardo set for AC Milan exits

AC Milan and Gennaro Gattuso are expected to go their separate ways, with Leonardo also set to leave the Rossoneri in the coming days.

The Rossoneri missed out on a Champions League spot by one point this season, and the winds of change look set to alter the appearance of the team – starting with the man on the bench.

Several news outlets in Italy – including Sky Sport Italia and Sport Mediaset – are reporting that Gattuso will not continue as coach of Milan after meeting with Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis on Monday.

Despite having two years remaining on his contract, it’s believed both sides have agreed to mutually part ways.

Gattuso is likely to receive a payout, while the Rossoneri are expected to make the move official in a press release on Tuesday.

He isn’t the only high-profile name set to leave Milan as Leonardo is also expected to be shown the exit door.

While the Brazilian was only appointed as sporting director last summer, the club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League appears to have brought an end to his tenure.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Leonardo could return to PSG, where he worked for two years before departing in 2013.