Gattuso: I don’t know if AC Milan can improve on this, I’ve barely slept in this job

Gennaro Gattuso is proud of the job he has done at AC Milan this season but isn’t so confident that the team can improve on their tally of 68 points next season.

The Rossoneri missed out on Champions League qualification on the final day of the season, which came as a blow to the coach.

“I’m thankful to the team. Finishing on 68 points makes me proud, even if it hurts that we didn’t qualify for the Champions League,” Gattuso told DAZN after the win in Ferrara.

“A coach’s work has to be evaluated by the club. I will meet the club and we’ll talk. I want to hear what they think of my work.

“We made mistakes during the season. But going forward we must make as few as possible, but I think this was a positive year.

“The biggest regret is that we didn’t keep up the same levels of consistency over the past three or four months. We went through too many bad spells.”

But not everything pleased the Milan boss, and he thinks that some of his players may have regressed this season.

“I don’t agree when I hear people say that my players have grown,” he continued.

“A lot of them have played well below the levels of their capability, but we’re still a team who have quality and potential.

“I don’t know if we can improve on the 68 points we earned this season. It’ll be difficult.

“I feel I have too much history with this club, I felt more pressure than I probably should have.

“I’ve barely slept in the past 18 months, mentally I’m in pieces and that is something I must consider.”