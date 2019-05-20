Gattuso says journalist is deaf after repetitive questions

Gennaro Gattuso called a journalist deaf in his post-Frosinone press conference as AC Milan edged closer to next season’s Champions League.

Discussing the game and his time as a whole on the Rossoneri bench, Gattuso explained that he is happy with how things have gone.

“These 18 months haven’t been a stroll,” he said

“But I already knew that.

“I’ve had a lot of fun, a lot of fun.”

Then, when asked by a journalist for more of his thoughts, Gattuso responded to the room with a typically cutting line.

“I’ve had a lot of fun. He’s deaf.”