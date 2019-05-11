Gattuso: There’s still hope for AC Milan, but there’s also some regret

Gennaro Gattuso regrets the situation AC Milan find themselves in despite being well-placed to qualify for next season’s Champions League after a 1-0 win at Fiorentina on Saturday.

With Frosinone and SPAL to come, the Rossoneri will expect maximimum points while Atalanta still have to take on Juventus and Inter will meet Napoli.

“There’s hope but also regret,” Gattuso said at his post-match press conference at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

“We were third and we dropped a few points. We have to prepare well for the next games and hope that football will give us some surprises.

“We saw some during the week, so we have to be ready.”

Milan bossed the first half but the game changed after the break, with Gattuso’s side almost looking nervous at times with Fiorentina turning up the pressure.

“We didn’t move much, we were flat and the ball kept coming back,” Gattuso explained to the assembled journalists.

“Piatek was always alone against three defenders and in the first half we were very good.

“Fiorentina have technical and fast players and we didn’t lose ourselves as we have done at times this season.”