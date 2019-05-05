Genoa v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Genoa welcome Roma to the Stadio Ferraris for a vital clash in the race for fourth in Serie A.

Currently fifth, Roma are four points behind Atalanta in fourth, and are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Genoa, winning eight of them.

The home side have struggled in 2019, scoring just 11 Serie A goals, and having the second lowest possession percentage among the sides in Italy’s top flight.

Genoa: Radu; Biraschi, Romero, Zukanovic, Criscito; Lerager, Veloso, Radovanovic, Bessa; Lapadula, Kouame.

Roma: Mirante; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Cristante, N’Zonzi; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, El Shaarawy; Dzeko.