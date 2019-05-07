Godin to announce Atletico Madrid departure as Inter move beckons

Diego Godin is expected to confirm his departure from Atletico Madrid at a press conference on Tuesday.

The Spanish side revealed that the 33-year-old will talk the assembled press at the Wanda Metropolitano, where it is expected he will say goodbye to the club ahead of their final home match of the season.

Godin joined Atletico from Villarreal in 2010, and he has since gone on to make 380 appearances in all competitions since then.

While it’s not yet official, the Uruguayan international is expected to join Inter on a free transfer in the summer.

It’s believed Godin has already put pen to paper on a three-year contract, with La Gazzetta dello Sport recently suggesting he will earn €6.75 million a season.

That figure would make him the highest paid Nerazzurri player for the 2019/20 season.