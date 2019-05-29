Hazard on Chelsea future: I think this is goodbye

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has revealed he will be leaving the Blues this summer, with Real Madrid expected to land the Belgian.

The 28-year-old was a key figure in Chelsea’s 4-1 victory over Arsenal in the Europa League final on Wednesday night, netting twice and assisting on a third.

While many predicted it could be Hazard’s final game with the Blues, the winger all but confirmed his departure.

“We will decide in a few days and the only target in my mind tonight was to win this final,” he told BT Sport after the match. “I have made my decision already and now I’m waiting on both clubs [Chelsea and Real Madrid].

“I think it is a goodbye, but in football you never know. My dream was to play in the Premier League and I have done that for one of the biggest clubs so maybe now is the time for a new challenge.”

Hazard’s exploits in the second half changed the match, and he admits both sides were nervous in the opening 45 minutes.

“It was good,” he added. ” I think both teams were playing with a bit of stress in the first half because it was a final, but when Olivier scored, it was the beginning of a great night.

“We played well and controlled the game and I’m happy to leave this trophy with the boys. The manager said to carry on playing football at the break and today we showed our mentality.”