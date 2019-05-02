Injury rules AC Milan defender out for remainder of season

AC Milan defender Mattia Caldara will play no part in the club’s Champions League qualification run-in, as injury ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

The 24-year-old joined the Rossoneri in a part-exchange deal from Juventus last summer, with fellow centre-back Leonardo Bonucci going the other way, but an injury-plagued maiden season has seen him limited to just two appearances.

Having debuted in a Europa League clash against Dudelange in September, Caldara ruptured his Achilles tendon the following month and was ruled out until making his return in last week’s Coppa Italia Semi-Final against Lazio.

However, his return to the first team has been short-lived, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that he picked up a knee injury in training on Thursday and left the Rossoneri’s Milanello complex on crutches.

Caldara is set for further tests but is expected to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines and will play no further part in Milan’s season, as they look to break back into the top four in Serie A and secure a spot in the Champions League.

The Italian international had impressed on loan at Atalanta last term after being purchased and sent back to La Dea from Juventus in January 2017.