Inter 2018/19 Season Review

In a season filled with highs and lows, Inter managed to achieve something that most fans would have gladly signed up for before the start of the season – Champions League qualification.

The Nerazzurri’s chances as Scudetto outsiders were quickly put to bed after a slow start to the campaign, and given Juventus’ dominance for most of, if not all of, the campaign, a top four finish is certainly something the departing Luciano Spalletti should be proud of.

It was anything but easy though given the troubles surrounding Mauro Icardi and wife Wanda Nara, Radja Nainggolan’s stop-start first season with the Nerazzurri, two disappointing exits from Europe, and a sputtering end to the campaign that saw the Nerazzurri sit fifth in the standings with just nine minutes left on the final match day.

Player of the Season: Samir Handanovic

With the likes of Icardi and Ivan Perisic unable to hit their goalscoring feats of last season, the only real contender for Inter’s player of the season is the man who took over as captain in February.

Voted as Serie A’s Goalkeeper of the Season thanks to his 20 clean sheets, Handanovic’s performances helped gloss over several of the Nerazzurri’s issues. Despite the list of talented individuals currently in the Inter first team, it wouldn’t be hyperbole to say that the Beneamata wouldn’t be in next season’s Champions League if it wasn’t for the 34-year-old.

Not convinced? Just watch the final 10 minutes against Empoli on the final match day. That will show you otherwise.

Best Signing: Stefan de Vrij

Unlike Nainggolan, who was signed in a deal totalling €38 million that included young Italy starlet Nicolo Zaniolo, the Dutch defender arrived on a free transfer and was thus able to play without the burden of a large transfer fee over his head.

De Vrij quickly slotted in alongside Milan Skriniar, and in the pair, it appears Inter have two pillars to build around for the next 10 years thanks to a mix of strength, positional acumen and raw power.

The Dutchman’s best moment was likely scoring against rivals AC Milan in the second Derby della Madonnina, but it certainly won’t be his last in an Inter shirt.

The Coach: Luciano Spalletti

Antonio Conte will be Inter’s coach for the 2019/20 season, but the 60-year-old deserves some credit for qualifying for the Champions League in back-to-back seasons.

While his temperamental press conferences and honest – maybe too honest – interviews have won him supporters and detractors, Spalletti can hold his head high given his work this season.

With Inter now looking for more than just continental qualification, you can’t help but feel maybe the time is right to move on from the Tuscan. Though you can’t help but feel he’s been slightly hard done by, here’s hoping he finds himself on another Serie A bench this summer.

Memorable Moment

Often a source of scorn from Inter supporters, it’s fair to say the Nerazzurri owe a debt of gratitude to D’Ambrosio.

Up 3-2 against rivals Milan in March, the Nerazzurri came within inches of throwing away a game they had no business dropping points in. However, D’Ambrosio threw his body in front of a point-blank Patrick Cutrone shot with seconds remaining to seal the victory.

It’s a standout moment he somehow replicated on the final day of the season against Empoli, with Inter struggling to hold on to a 2-1 lead in the closing minutes. D’Ambrosio once again threw himself into a low cross that looked destined for the foot of an Empoli player to tap home, but instead hit the crossbar and fell into the hands of Handanovic

No blocks, no Champions League qualification.

The Bad

Is there anything left to say about Mauro Icardi? He started the season as Inter’s star man and ended it as an unwelcome member of the squad.

While you can question Inter’s role in his fall from grace, there’s no questioning his antics – and that of wife Wanda Nara – have reached a point of no return with teammates, management and fans.

Normally a 26-year-old who sits eighth on a club’s all-time goalscoring charts would be viewed as a hero, but not Icardi. For the sake of everyone, it’s time both parties go their separate ways this summer.