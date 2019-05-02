Inter close in on Manchester City defender

Inter are close to sealing a deal to bring in Manchester City right-back Danilo, as they look to revamp their defensive options.

The Nerazzurri are set for an overhaul of their squad in the summer and defence is thought to be a priority, with the club unconvinced with the current strength in depth.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have shown no interest in taking on right-back Cedric on a permanent deal after his January loan arrival from Southampton and instead will push to secure Brazil international Danilo.

Having fallen down the pecking order at Manchester City, the Premier League champions are open to discussions over a transfer, whilst the player himself is thought to be close to reaching personal terms on a lengthy contract with Inter.

Indeed, it is reported that the former Real Madrid full-back will net €3.5 million per season on a four year deal and become the club’s first choice right-back, ahead of Danilo D’Ambrosio.

On the other flank, doubts remain surrounding Dalbert’s future, although Inter are thought to be open to keeping him as a back-up to Kwadwo Asamoah is a suitable offer does not materialise.

Danilo has scored four goals in 56 appearances for Manchester City since joining in 2017 and has gone on to represent Brazil 23 times in his career.