Inter player ratings: Nainggolan unable to drive Nerazzurri past plucky Udinese

Inter laboured to a goalless draw against Udinese at the Stadio Friuli in Serie A on Saturday evening, missing a chance to further cement Champions League qualification.

Lautaro Martinez and Stefan De Vrij came close for the Nerazzurri as they tried to force a winner, but ultimately Luciano Spalletti’s third-placed side had to settle for a point.

It sees them move just four points clear of Atalanta and a further point ahead of Roma, with the chasing pack looking to take advantage of Inter’s slip-up on Sunday.