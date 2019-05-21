Inter target staying with Juventus according to agent

Despite reported interest from Inter, the agent of Juventus full-back Leonardo Spinazzola is convinced his client will remain in Turin.

The 26-year-old has become an increasingly important figure for the Old Lady since returning from injury back in January, so much so that rivals Inter are said to be interested in his services.

When asked about the report interest, Davide Lippi – Spinazzola’s agent – poured cold water on those suggestions by stating he expects his client to remain with the Bianconeri for the foreseeable future.

“Spinazzola has an important contract with Juventus,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “There are several teams chasing him, not just in Italy, but also around Europe.

“I don’t think Juventus will sell him. I’ll be meeting with [Fabio] Paratici in the coming days.”

Davide was also asked about his father – Marcello Lippi – and it looks as though he is set to return to the Chinese national team.

“We are close to reaching an agreement with the Chinese national team,” he stated.

“Nothing has been defined but the Federation are keen to start a new cycle.”

Lippi left the Chinese national team back in January after falling to Iran in the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup.