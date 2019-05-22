Inter unveil new shirt with no Icardi in sight

Inter have officially unveiled their new shirt for the forthcoming 2019/20 season which is a twist on their traditional blue and black striped kit.

The new jersey will feature the standard vertical stripes, but they will be broken across the midriff, in the centre, by some diagonal lines.

Inter stars Lautaro Martinez, Milan Skriniar, Matteo Politano and Danilo D’Ambrosio showed off the new kit along with four members of the Inter Women’s side, but strikingly there was no Mauro Icardi whose future remains in doubt after another high-profile falling out with the club this season.

Whether this is a statement of intent by the club it is yet to be seen, though it comes in a difficult week for Icardi who recently found out he did not make the squad for the 2019 Copa America Finals in Brazil.

Inter will debut their new kits in their final game of the season against Empoli on Sunday night.