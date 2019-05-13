Inter v Chievo: Official Line-Ups

Inter host Chievo at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza as they look to retake third place in the race for Champions League qualification.

Currently fourth in the Serie A table, two points behind Atalanta, the Nerazzurri are unbeaten in 15 matches at home against the now relegated Flying Donkeys.

Chievo though won their last away Serie A match at Lazio, but have scored the fewest goals away from home this season, just 11.

Inter: Handanovic; Cedric, Skriniar, Miranda, Asamoah; Borja Valero, Vecino; Politano, Nainggolan, Perisic; Icardi.

Chievo: Semper; Tomovic, Cesar, Bani; Depaoli, Rigoni, Hetemaj, Leris; Vignato; Stepinski, Grubac.