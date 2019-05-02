Inter weigh up move for Monaco star Falcao

Inter are considering the prospect of bolstering their attacking options by making an approach for Monaco striker Radamel Falcao.

The Nerazzurri are in the market for a new forward, particularly as a lengthy dispute with former captain Mauro Icardi has led to suggestions that the Argentine will be sold at the end of the season, leaving 21-year-old Lautaro Martinez as the sole recognised striker.

This has prompted Inter to weigh up a potential deal for former Manchester United and Chelsea loanee Falcao, according to Don Balon, with Monaco set to transfer list the 32-year-old.

Indeed, the Ligue 1 strugglers, who have been embroiled in a relegation battle after enduring a disappointing campaign, have put Falcao on the market for €25 million.

It is believed that the Colombia international is keen to leave and Inter could be swayed to pounce for the veteran, particularly in the event of Icardi departing.

Spanish outlet Don Balon suggest that the ex-Porto, Atletico Madrid and River Plate star is likely to attract widespread attention due to his relatively low transfer tag, although Inter are still pondering a decisive approach.

Falcao has scored 80 goals in 132 appearances for Monaco since arriving in 2013, and captained Colombia at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, having missed out in 2014 with an ACL injury.