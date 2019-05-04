Inter’s Curva Nord hit out at Icardi for Instagram posts

The Stadio Giuseppe Meazza’s Curva Nord have a new stick to beat Inter’s Mauro Icardi with as the forward has posted a series of questionable pictures on Instagram.

Icardi’s relationship with the fans remains tense and the former captain’s decision to post a number of sensual photos with his wife, Wanda Nara, has given supporters more ammunition in their criticism of him.

Wanda, who features in the pictures, isn’t liked by the Inter support and the No.9 has posed for a handful of pictures, some of which show the pair half-naked.

View this post on Instagram ???? A post shared by ????? I????? – MI9 (@mauroicardi) on Apr 28, 2019 at 12:33pm PDT

The pictures themselves are a little bizarre at their worst, but it’s the timing of the posts that has fans most annoyed, with Inter still needing to fight on the pitch to secure Champions League football for next season, and it has come as an easy reason for further condemnation.

“Nobody questions the technical and sporting ability of the No.9, but the problem is and will continue to be his mental profile,” said the Curva Nord in a statement.

“It doesn’t fit with the club’s profile. It can’t ever change.

“He has wasted various opportunities to reconcile with the dressing room and with the fans, which is testimony enough that, for the common good of the club, a player with such superficial characteristics cannot be a part of Inter’s future.”