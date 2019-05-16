Inzaghi: Lazio deserved to win the Coppa Italia

After guiding Lazio to victory in the Coppa Italia over Atalanta, Simone Inzaghi felt his side fully deserved the win on Wednesday night.

Two late goals, first from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic then Joaquin Correa were enough to help Lazio to a 2-0 win and claim their seventh Coppa Italia crown.

“It was a wonderful evening,” Inzaghi told the press. “In our stadium with our fans. It was an intense game, and there were no huge chances.

“In the second half we were better, and we took advantage of a set piece. It was similar to the Serie A match, but this time we were better at putting our own stamp on the game.

“We deserved it. In the last three years we have worked well and now it is just that we can enjoy a wonderful evening.”