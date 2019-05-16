Joao Mario sent home from Inter training

Inter midfielder Joao Mario was sent home from training early on Thursday due to a reported lack of effort.

The Nerazzurri currently sit third in the standings with two matches yet to play, but with a tricky contest against Napoli on the horizon, maximum focus is needed to secure a place in the Champions League.

That’s something Joao Mario didn’t bring to training on Thursday, as Sky Sport Italia reports coach Luciano Spalletti wasn’t pleased with the midfielder’s effort.

As a result he was sent home, with Spalletti hoping the move will result in an improved attitude on Friday.

The decision comes amidst growing speculation that the former Sporting star will be sold this summer, with Porto and Monaco both reportedly interested in his services.

It also isn’t the first time Joao Mario has ruffled some feathers at Inter, as he gave an interview last summer stating he was keen to leave Italy.

So far this season the midfielder has netted one goal in 20 Serie A appearances.