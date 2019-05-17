Juventus announce Allegri exit

Massimiliano Allegri’s time in Turin is ending as the coach will leave Juventus at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Despite winning Serie A again this term, the campaign has been something of a disappointment following their premature eliminations in both the Coppa Italia and Champions League, bringing an end to his stay at the Allianz Stadium.

“Massimiliano Allegri will not sit on the Juventus bench next season,” read an official club statement on Friday afternoon.

“The coach and president Andrea Agnelli will face the media together tomorrow, Saturday, in a press conference which will be held at 2pm at the Allianz Stadium.”

In his five years at Juve, Allegri won five Scudetti, four Coppa Italia titles and two Supercoppa Italia crowns.

But criticism remains due to his failure to deliver Champions League success, where the Old Lady finished as runners-up twice under his watch.