Juventus-Atalanta kick-off time changed

The Serie A clash between Juventus and Atalanta on May 19 has been pushed back to the evening.

Initially slated for a 15:00 local start time, the Bianconeri asked for the kick-off to be changed in order to celebrate their Scudetto triumph after their final home match of the season.

That request has been granted by Lega Serie A, with the match now slated for a 20:30 start time.

It means Massimiliano Allegri’s men will be able to celebrate their triumph at the stadium, with the Juventus women’s team – coached by Rita Guarino – also set to take part in the festivities after their Serie A title this season.

The decision hasn’t been met by overwhelming approval however, as Atalanta had asked for the match to start earlier in the day given they remain in the race for a Champions League spot.