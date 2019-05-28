Juventus cash in on €15 million Orsolini

Juventus have reportedly reached an agreement with Bologna to sell winger Riccardo Orsolini, who has been on loan at I Rossoblu, to the club on a permanent basis.

Orsolini joined Bologna in the summer of 2018 and went on to make 37 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals and assisting five as he helped lift the Rossoblu to safety following a mid-season relegation scare.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Bologna hierarchy have met with the Juve bosses and a deal is in place to make his loan move permanent for a fee close to €15 million.

Juventus are said to want to include a first-refusal clause in his contract if Bologna were to sell him in the future, to deter the player from signing for any of their Serie A rivals.

Orsolini began his career at Ascoli before moving to Juventus in 2017 where he has since been shipped out on loan to Atalanta and Bologna, respectively.