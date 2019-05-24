Juventus consider cashing in on Pjanic to land PSG star

Juventus are preparing to make an approach for Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos and are ready to sell Miralem Pjanic in order to fund a deal.

The Bianconeri are looking to rebuild following the departure of coach Massimiliano Allegri and have identified former Roma centre-back Marquinhos as an ideal addition.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Brazil international is keen on a return to Serie A but PSG’s reluctance to sell may prove to be a major stumbling block. Indeed, with a contract set to run until 2022, the French champions have designated him one of four ‘untouchable’ players, alongside Neymar, Marco Verratti and Kylian Mbappe.

However, it is believed that a bid of €60 million or more may tempt them into opening talks, and Juventus may look to counter this by including Pjanic in any negotiations.

The Bosnian playmaker has long been a target of PSG and whilst Juventus have never previously entertained offers during the three years since he joined from Roma, the Bianconeri are now willing to sacrifice him in order to land Marquinhos.

Alternatively, Juventus will look to sell Pjanic if they receive an offer in excess of €80m and use the funds to bring in the PSG defender.