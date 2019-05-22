Juventus contact Chelsea boss over coaching vacancy

Juventus have reportedly made contact with Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri’s representatives with a view to installing him as the replacement for the departing Massimiliano Allegri this summer.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a whole host of high-profile names in recent weeks but have reportedly switched their attention to Sarri after being rebuffed in their attempts for the others.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus were interested in Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino and Didier Deschamps, but were denied a meeting with the Manchester City boss, whilst the Spurs coach is reluctant to leave the London club.

Meanwhile, Deschamps officially ruled himself out of the running, so Sarri appears to now be the most viable option for the club as his future at Chelsea remains in doubt, with Juventus president Andrea Agnelli having called his fellow countryman to understand his situation.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Sarri said: “I have to speak to my club after the final. I want to know if they are happy with me.”

After being asked whether his future rested on winning the Europe League final next Wednesday, the Chelsea boss would rather leave now.

“Ten months of work and then I have to play everything in 90 minutes? It’s not right,” Sarri said. “You are happy about my work or you are not happy.”