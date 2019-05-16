Juventus defender ruled out for Atalanta clash

Giorgio Chiellini has been ruled out of Juventus’ home clash with Atalanta on Sunday due to a calf injury.

The Bianconeri enter the contest having already clinched this season’s Scudetto, while La Dea remain in the thick of the Champions League chase as they enter the match in fourth – three points up on Roma and AC Milan.

Atalanta’s chances have received a boost as Sky Sport Italia reports Chiellini did not train with the Juventus first team on Thursday, and as a result he will miss out on the clash.

Meanwhile Mario Mandzukic did take part in the session, and it’s believed he could be named to the squad for the match.

Leonardo Bonucci also returned to training with his teammates and it’s expected the 32-year-old will feature in the contest as well.